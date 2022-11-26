CI Investments Inc. Buys 20,172 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 158.2% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

