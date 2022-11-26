Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.92. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

