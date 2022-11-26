Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,204,907 shares of company stock worth $105,735,814. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $388.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

