Fmr LLC Sells 4,152,769 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,032,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,152,769 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $555,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 99.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

