CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,358 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

