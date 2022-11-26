Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,102,859,000 after purchasing an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $296.40 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.76 and a 200-day moving average of $284.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

