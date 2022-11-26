CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,068 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.