MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $16,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $888.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $834.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.