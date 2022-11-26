The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Allstate by 50.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 136.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allstate by 16.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

