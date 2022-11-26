Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 33,204 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.