MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

