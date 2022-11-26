CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,903.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,039.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 611.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 873.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $166.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.