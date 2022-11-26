Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

FIS stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

