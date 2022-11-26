MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 361,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,100,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 363.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 131.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $951.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $834.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

