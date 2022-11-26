B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

