Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after buying an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $494.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

