CI Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,287 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

