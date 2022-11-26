Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 195,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.