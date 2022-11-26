Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.39% of Open Text worth $549,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Open Text by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,147,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after buying an additional 218,387 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC cut Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

Shares of OTEX opened at $29.80 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.37%.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.