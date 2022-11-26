Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 3,856 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,007,000 after buying an additional 362,917 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 989.8% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 102,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 93,459 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 220,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,689.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.69. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

