JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 76.9% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JD.com by 157.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,378 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in JD.com by 234.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,082 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $94,782,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $80,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Shares of JD stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 549.84 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

