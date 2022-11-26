Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 55,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AstraZeneca by 125.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.