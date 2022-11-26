USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,295 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $361.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $468.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

