USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.99 and its 200 day moving average is $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

