Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 5,319 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $272.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.13. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

