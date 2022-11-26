Fmr LLC Buys 1,006,524 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.14% of Crown worth $574,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

