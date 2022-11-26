Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 33.4% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $344.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

