Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

