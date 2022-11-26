Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,906,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856,082 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.38% of Synchrony Financial worth $715,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.