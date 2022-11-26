Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 741.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 864.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 310,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Shopify by 1,505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Shopify by 1,268.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $36.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $166.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.