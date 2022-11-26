Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 159,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Mirati Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.