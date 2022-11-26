Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 159,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.84. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $154.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.