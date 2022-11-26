VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 539.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,773 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at $93,475,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in VMware by 492.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $105,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,105 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11,215.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.49. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

