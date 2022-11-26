Smith Moore & CO. Sells 95 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

