Smith Moore & CO. Has $302,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after purchasing an additional 244,731 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 196,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

