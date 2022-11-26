Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.0 %

Li Auto Company Profile

LI opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -336.13 and a beta of 0.26. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

