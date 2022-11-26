CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.