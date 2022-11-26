Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,783 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,183,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 106,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

BSAC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

