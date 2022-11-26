Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 76 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,515.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,517.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,468.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

