Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,068 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

