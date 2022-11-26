USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,161 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.25 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

