Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 34,276 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,276 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Textron by 401.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron Dividend Announcement

TXT opened at $71.48 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

