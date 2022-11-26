USS Investment Management Ltd Has $7.98 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

