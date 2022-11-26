Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,731 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

