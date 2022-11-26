USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $84.91 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

