Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

