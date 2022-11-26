USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,717 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

