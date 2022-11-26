B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,808 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.74.

VEEV stock opened at $185.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $297.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

