Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Illumina Stock Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Illumina

ILMN stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

