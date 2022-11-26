B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

