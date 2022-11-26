B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,738 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 168.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.